Barclays PLC Boosts Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Price Target to $129.00
The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays PLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|20 hr
|Dane Jah
|29
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|Fishbone
|131
|A present day artistic impression residential c...
|Sun
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Halton Hills News
|13
|Craig Barrager Remax Real Estate Centre (May '14)
|Fri
|where tax cash going
|9
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|Apr 21
|ichweiss
|32
|Bellewoods EC by Qingjian Realty
|Apr 20
|Edwin88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC