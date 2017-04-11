Average home price in Toronto area hits $916,567: TREB
Toronto home prices continued rise at a breakneck pace last month, according to the latest data from the city's real estate board, as policy-makers contemplate options aimed at cooling the country's hottest housing market. The average selling price for all properties in the Greater Toronto Area jumped by 33.2 per cent from $688,011 in March 2016 to $916,567 last month, the Toronto Real Estate Board said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Apr 3
|George P
|16
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|Mar 30
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Mar 30
|Tim Leydon
|17
|Is Glenarden a victim of this?
|Mar 30
|PowellAnthony
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mar 27
|godfather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC