Average home price in Toronto area hits $916,567: TREB

12 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Toronto home prices continued rise at a breakneck pace last month, according to the latest data from the city's real estate board, as policy-makers contemplate options aimed at cooling the country's hottest housing market. The average selling price for all properties in the Greater Toronto Area jumped by 33.2 per cent from $688,011 in March 2016 to $916,567 last month, the Toronto Real Estate Board said Wednesday.

