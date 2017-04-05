AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Expec...

AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities Inc to post $2.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities' earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15.

