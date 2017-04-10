Alla s well in Oroville real estate m...

Alla s well in Oroville real estate market, despite spillway fears

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Real estate signs are seen on properties for sale throughout the Oroville area. Fears following the Oroville Dam spillway emergency don't appear to have damaged the housing market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Sun SLB 17
News Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News Johnson Associates Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage ... (May '14) Apr 8 if-bubble-burst 5
Purchase A Nevada Shelf Corporation w/ an activ... (Feb '11) Apr 7 La law 22
New Launch Condo @ Choa Chu Kang Ave, INZ Resid... Apr 7 wendellgutierrez 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 6 M2BusinessSolutions 130
Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma... Mar 30 alexwzm 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC