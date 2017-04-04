5 reasons robots will never replace a Realtor's job
The job of a Realtor requires emotion and empathy to navigate the gray area of a real estate sale, but technology is never the enemy. Whether it's talk about the rise of machines or the simple influx of self-serve check-out lanes, there is no denying some people and professions are fearful of their jobs being lost to technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Mon
|George P
|16
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|Mar 30
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Mar 30
|Tim Leydon
|17
|Is Glenarden a victim of this?
|Mar 30
|PowellAnthony
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mar 27
|godfather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC