11 Facebook lead generation ideas that real estate agents vouch for

Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty agent Lisa Douglas posted a Facebook video ad telling her market's homeowners about her mad pre-approval skills. Twenty-two thousand views, 53 reactions, 5 comments and 11 listings later, Douglas' story shows that a little creativity and willingness to experiment with multimedia can go along way on social media's top dog.

