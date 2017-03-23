What would eliminating individual health care mandates mean for real estate agents?
As independent contractors, many agents would drop insurance and find catastrophic-only coverage, or do without insurance entirely and pocket the difference, rather than face spiraling costs and participating in the exchange. Getting rid of the individual mandate through American Health Care Act would involve significant price increases for anyone dropping and re-enrolling in a plan on the exchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|16 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren...
|Thu
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints
|Wed
|Trump is the man
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Mar 22
|ROUNDTREE
|128
|District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites
|Mar 21
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Mar 18
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC