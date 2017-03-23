What would eliminating individual hea...

What would eliminating individual health care mandates mean for real estate agents?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Inman Real Estate News

As independent contractors, many agents would drop insurance and find catastrophic-only coverage, or do without insurance entirely and pocket the difference, rather than face spiraling costs and participating in the exchange. Getting rid of the individual mandate through American Health Care Act would involve significant price increases for anyone dropping and re-enrolling in a plan on the exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern... 16 hr CodeTalker 1
New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren... Thu wendellgutierrez 1
News Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints Wed Trump is the man 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Mar 22 ROUNDTREE 128
District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites Mar 21 wendellgutierrez 1
News Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07) Mar 18 brenttimmons 573
How to find a tenant in USA ? Mar 13 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC