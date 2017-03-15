WA real estate agent barred over deal which netted relative $5m

A real estate salesman from regional Western Australia has been banned from the industry for 15 years for helping weave what was described by Consumer Protection as a multi-million dollar "web of deceit". The State Administrative Tribunal found Paul Anthony King committed 13 breaches of the code of conduct while working as a sales representative for his father's real estate agency, Colin King Real Estate, based in the Wheatbelt town of York.

