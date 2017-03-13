Vancouver real estate sales remain cool

Vancouver real estate sales remain cool

A total of 2,461 units were sold in February, which is down 42 per cent year-over-year from 4,254 units sold in the same month last year. Photo Dan Toulgoet A total of 2,461 units were sold in February, which is down 42 per cent year-over-year from 4,254 units sold in the same month last year.

