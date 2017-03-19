Use Facebook for Real Estate Marketing with Real Commitment
In biological parlance, the relationship between the industry and Facebook is best described as commensalism , meaning that one party benefits while the second is neither harmed nor benefits. Real estate agents can benefit tremendously from a sound social media strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Sat
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
|Startup company offers interesting services for...
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC