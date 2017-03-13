Unilever CEO urges UK to provide 'lev...

Unilever CEO urges UK to provide 'level playing field' after Kraft's failed $143 billion bid: FT

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Kraft Heinz, headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, walked away from a fight with Unilever last month, just two days after its $143 billion bid - and Unilever's rejection - was made public. Unilever said target companies should have more time in which to defend themselves and that the UK Takeover Code rules should be changed to consider the interests of stakeholders beyond shareholders, the FT said.

