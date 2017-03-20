Trump Winery in Virginia seeks more foreign workers

This Tuesday June 1, 2010 file photo shows the former Albemarle House, which was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012, and is now used as a hotel as part of the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Va. This Tuesday June 1, 2010 file photo shows the former Albemarle House, which was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012, and is now used as a hotel as part of the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.