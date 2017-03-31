Trump paying $25M after judge approves Trump University deal
A judge on Friday approved an agreement for President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University, ending nearly seven years of legal battles with customers who claimed they were misled by failed promises to teach success in real estate. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel said the agreement represents an "extraordinary amount" of money for customers to recover.
