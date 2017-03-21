Toronto's real estate market is hotter than New York's right now
In today's daily dose of news about the red hot Toronto real estate market, a wide-ranging feature from Bloomberg reveals that Toronto's well outpacing some of the strongest US markets when it comes to rising prices. Not so long ago, Vancouver was the country's hottest housing market, now Toronto has eclipsed its west coast counterpart and is making a case for the title of hottest market in North America.
