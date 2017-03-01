Top Arlington Agent Releases Breakthrough New Book for Real Estate Agents

Orange Line Living founder Dan Lesniak is pleased to announce his new book , written to help agents grow their real estate businesses in innovative and competitive ways. The new book, The HyperLocal, HyperFast Real Estate Agent , tells how Lesniak, an Arlington-based real estate agent in the D.C. area, started his career and rose to become one of the top agents in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country, all in his freshman year.

