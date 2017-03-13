Thurston County Realtor of the Year: Inventory is low and ita s a sellera s market
Recently honored as the 2016 Realtor of the Year, Jerry Wilkins offers his thought on today's real estate market and its trends in a March 14th interview. After 20 years in the real estate industry, Jerry Wilkins was recognized as Realtor of the Year for 2016 by the Thurston County Realtors Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Sat
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
|Startup company offers interesting services for...
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC