This is what Trump sees when he opens his Twitter feed

7 hrs ago

For a man with 26.1 million Twitter followers, President Donald Trump follows back surprisingly few people on his @realdonaldtrump account - a mere 43. Seven of them are family members and nine are family businesses . The rest are made up of close advisers , supporters and other right-leaning personalities .

