The week in real estate industry deals
While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there's another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships. We'll be recapping every week's noteworthy deals that didn't make it into print for your perusal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rental properties
|23 hr
|spec
|7
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Fri
|CarlosCardo
|1
|How to buy a house
|Fri
|Dale
|2
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Mar 5
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Mar 4
|RichMont Sued
|52
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC