The week in real estate industry deals: Feb. 27-March 3
While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there's another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships. We'll be recapping every week's noteworthy deals that didn't make it into print for your perusal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|1 hr
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|RichMont Sued
|52
|rental properties
|Fri
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC