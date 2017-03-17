The real estate industry has somethin...

The real estate industry has something the Internet can't offer: The human element

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

While the Internet has pummeled the middlemen in many industries, the average commission paid to real estate agents has gone up slightly since 2005, according to Real Trends. Steve Murray sometimes gets together with other old-timers in the real estate industry, shares some wine and inevitably gets around to remarking, "I sure would've thought it would've changed more by now."

