The real estate industry has something the Internet can't offer: The human element
While the Internet has pummeled the middlemen in many industries, the average commission paid to real estate agents has gone up slightly since 2005, according to Real Trends. Steve Murray sometimes gets together with other old-timers in the real estate industry, shares some wine and inevitably gets around to remarking, "I sure would've thought it would've changed more by now."
Real Estate Discussions
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
|Startup company offers interesting services for...
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|How to buy a house
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
