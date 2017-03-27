The Merritt 8 Corporate Park at 99 Ha...

The Merritt 8 Corporate Park at 99 Hawley Lane in Stratford, Conn. on Tuesday, August 9, 2016.

The health system has signed a 10-year lease for 100,968 square feet at 99 Hawley Lane. According to Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the tenants in the negotiations, the deal is the largest Fairfield County lease in the first quarter of 2017.

