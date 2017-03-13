The home of noted Hamptons real estat...

The home of noted Hamptons real estate agent Tina Fredericks is up for rent

Tina Fredericks' home is officially up for rent through Sotheby's International Realty. The notable real estate agent, known affectionately as the "Realtor to the Stars," passed away in May of 2015 at 93 years old.

