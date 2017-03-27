The home at 25 Knollwood Dr. in Green...

The home at 25 Knollwood Dr. in Greenwich, Conn., photographed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

The Greenwich real estate market, which last year saw 610 home sales banking more than $1 billion, is in a world of its own compared to the rest of Connecticut, local Realtors say. That's why the town's Realtors' association decided it's best for Greenwich's home listing service, where licensed agents list and look up information on homes for sale, to remain separate from the state's, despite a recent merger of the Fairfield County and Connecticut multiple listing service s.

