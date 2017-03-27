The High Ridge Shopping Center, on High Ridge Road in Stamford, is...
The High Ridge Shopping Center, on High Ridge Road in Stamford, is one of four Fairfield County properties newly acquired by Greenwich-based Urstadt Biddle Properties. The High Ridge Shopping Center, on High Ridge Road in Stamford, is one of four Fairfield County properties newly acquired by Greenwich-based Urstadt Biddle Properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Thu
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|Thu
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Tim Leydon
|17
|Is Glenarden a victim of this?
|Thu
|PowellAnthony
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mar 27
|godfather
|1
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC