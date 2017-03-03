The case for helping your real estate...

The case for helping your real estate agents retire

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Inman News

Almost half of respondents in Inman's Special Report survey said they were getting no help from their brokerages on transitioning out of the industry to retire. To do nothing as a brokerage is simply not good enough, said Joseph Rand, one of the managing partners of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate - Rand Realty in New York and a passionate advocate of establishing a transition process for retiring agents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 3 hr Fcvk tRump 17
rental properties Fri BeenThere 6
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 25 Montgomery Loser 51
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Feb 20 Local 15
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC