The case for helping your real estate agents retire
Almost half of respondents in Inman's Special Report survey said they were getting no help from their brokerages on transitioning out of the industry to retire. To do nothing as a brokerage is simply not good enough, said Joseph Rand, one of the managing partners of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate - Rand Realty in New York and a passionate advocate of establishing a transition process for retiring agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|3 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|17
|rental properties
|Fri
|BeenThere
|6
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 25
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
