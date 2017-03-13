Tamil Nadu atheist killing: Police suspect group linked to blast accused

A SECRET group reportedly run by an accused in a Bengaluru bomb blast case is a suspect in the murder of a Tamil Nadu atheist and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam activist, H Farook. The 31-year-old, who made his living as a daily wage labourer, was hacked to death in Coimbatore on Thursday midnight, 15 days after he posted a photo of one of his children holding a placard with the handwritten slogan "Kadavul illai, Kadavul illai, Kadavul illai ".

