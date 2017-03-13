Tamil Nadu atheist killing: Police su...

Tamil Nadu atheist killing: Police suspect group linked to blast accused

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

A SECRET group reportedly run by an accused in a Bengaluru bomb blast case is a suspect in the murder of a Tamil Nadu atheist and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam activist, H Farook. The 31-year-old, who made his living as a daily wage labourer, was hacked to death in Coimbatore on Thursday midnight, 15 days after he posted a photo of one of his children holding a placard with the handwritten slogan "Kadavul illai, Kadavul illai, Kadavul illai ".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07) 22 hr brenttimmons 573
How to find a tenant in USA ? Mar 13 SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mar 13 oat 256
Private Lenders can always help (May '16) Mar 13 SBaer 3
Startup company offers interesting services for... Mar 13 SBaer 2
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Mar 13 SBaer 2
Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology Mar 13 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC