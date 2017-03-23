Survey Of Realtors Shows Iowa Farmland Values Have Stabilized
SURVEY OF REALTORS SHOWS IOWA FARMLAND VALUES HAVE STABILIZED Mar. 24, 2017 Iowa Farmer Today reports: The three-year downward slide in Iowa farmland values appears to have stopped, at least temporarily, according to a survey released March 22 that showed a 0.9 percent increase in ag land values over the past six months. "It looks like the bleeding has stopped temporarily," says Kyle Hansen, a Realtor who heads the survey which is conducted by the Iowa Chapter of REALTORS Land Institute.
