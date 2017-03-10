Stricter anti money-laundering reform...

Stricter anti money-laundering reforms introduced for real estate agents and lawyers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A bill introduced to Parliament today will require real estate agents, lawyers and accountants to put in place systems which guard against money laundering. Photo / File Real estate agents, lawyers and accountants will soon face tougher anti-money-laundering rules under a bill introduced to Parliament today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to find a tenant in USA ? 5 hr SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) 5 hr oat 256
Private Lenders can always help (May '16) 6 hr SBaer 3
Startup company offers interesting services for... 6 hr SBaer 2
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it 6 hr SBaer 2
Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology 7 hr SBaer 2
News How to buy a house 7 hr SBaer 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC