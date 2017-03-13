Spring brings boost to Montgomery Real Estate Market
If you are planning to buy or sell your home, now could be the best time to make a move. Montgomery residential sales were up nearly nine percent for the month of January compared to last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Sat
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
|Startup company offers interesting services for...
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC