SPEECH & DEBATE's NYC Film Premiere Will Benefit BC/EFA

Sycamore Pictures has announced the theatrical release of Speech & Debate will open in New York City at AMC's EMPIRE 25 beginning Friday, April 7, 2017. Presented in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the producers will donate 25 percent of the funds from the theatrical showings in New York to the charitable organization, which helps ensure men, women and children across the country receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

