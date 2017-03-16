SPEECH & DEBATE's NYC Film Premiere Will Benefit BC/EFA
Sycamore Pictures has announced the theatrical release of Speech & Debate will open in New York City at AMC's EMPIRE 25 beginning Friday, April 7, 2017. Presented in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the producers will donate 25 percent of the funds from the theatrical showings in New York to the charitable organization, which helps ensure men, women and children across the country receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
|Startup company offers interesting services for...
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|How to buy a house
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC