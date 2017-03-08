Sources: FBI looks at i 1 2i 1 2i 1 2odd' computer link between Trump, Russian bank

Sources: FBI looks at i 1 2i 1 2i 1 2...

15 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Federal investigators and computer scientists continue to examine whether there was a computer server connection between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank, sources close to the investigation tell CNN. Questions about the possible connection were widely dismissed four months ago.

