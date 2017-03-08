Smiley: What's this 'real name' business?
"In 1992 or '93 while attending a meeting of the Gonzales Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Stanley Tanger of the Tanger Outlet Mall came in to address the members and some elected officials concerning the location of the mall. "His first question was, 'Does anyone around here have a real name? Thus far I've met Ninny, Bully, Needle Nose, Jill Bear and Moose.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rental properties
|Sat
|spec
|7
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mar 10
|CarlosCardo
|1
|How to buy a house
|Mar 10
|Dale
|2
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Mar 5
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Mar 4
|RichMont Sued
|52
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC