Smiley: What's this 'real name' business?

"In 1992 or '93 while attending a meeting of the Gonzales Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Stanley Tanger of the Tanger Outlet Mall came in to address the members and some elected officials concerning the location of the mall. "His first question was, 'Does anyone around here have a real name? Thus far I've met Ninny, Bully, Needle Nose, Jill Bear and Moose.'

