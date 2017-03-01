Sleek 60s modern in Sunset Plaza with views for miles seeks $2.45M

After spending an evening partaking in the pleasures of the Sunset Strip, getting papped as you fumble with your housekeys upon returning home is no way to cap off the night. Luckily, that's one thing you won't have to worry about with this slinky modern in the Hollywood Hills-not only is it accessed via a private lane off of Kings Road, its garage contains an elevator to whisk its occupants up to either of the two-story home's living levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.