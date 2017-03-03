Should real estate agents work with f...

Should real estate agents work with first-time homebuyers?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inman News

In the video series, "Real Estate: Raw & Uncut," Byron Lazine and Tim Bray of Seaport Real Estate Group with Sotheby's International Realty are joined by Lucy Uchalova to discuss the pros and cons of working with first-time homebuyers as well as what it takes to make it work. Keep in mind that most of the time, buyers are finding properties and bringing them to the agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 13 hr BackStreets 16
rental properties 18 hr BeenThere 6
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 25 Montgomery Loser 51
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Feb 20 Local 15
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC