Shooting victims' families sue man charged in 7 killings
The families of three of the four people fatally shot at a South Carolina motorcycle shop in 2003 have sued the man charged in their deaths. Court records show the wrongful death lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp was filed Friday.
