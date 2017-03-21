Sempier earns real estate industry certificate
Bonnie Sempier, has been awarded the Certified Residential Specialist Designation or CRS, by the Council of Residential Specialists, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors. There are only 29,000 Realtors Nationally who have received this credential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Summerville Journal Scene.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to buy a house
|Sun
|nycdonnie
|1
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Mar 5
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Mar 4
|RichMont Sued
|52
|rental properties
|Mar 3
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC