Santa Clarita Diet renewed for season 2 on Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet , Netflix's gruesome horror-comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant , will return for more BRAAAIIINS in 2018. Netflix announced the show's Season 2 renewal with a video in which the number "2" gets spelled out in body parts.

