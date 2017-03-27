Santa Clarita Diet renewed for season 2 on Netflix
Santa Clarita Diet , Netflix's gruesome horror-comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant , will return for more BRAAAIIINS in 2018. Netflix announced the show's Season 2 renewal with a video in which the number "2" gets spelled out in body parts.
