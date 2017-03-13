Russian bank claims effort to frame i...

Russian bank claims effort to frame it for connections to Trump Organization

The Russian bank that had an "odd" internet link to the Trump Organization during the presidential campaign is now claiming that U.S.-based hackers have recently launched cyberattacks to try to frame the bank. Cybersecurity experts say this hack is a common type of prank.

