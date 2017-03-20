Retail Market Loves Trump, Despite Er...

Retail Market Loves Trump, Despite Erratic Behavior

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GlobeSt.com

The Trump Administration's proposed tax and regulatory cuts are celebrated by the retail real estate market, despite some "erratic behavior" in the first months of the presidency that could detour the pro-business agenda, GlobeSt.com reports in this EXCLUSIVE interview. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07) Mar 18 brenttimmons 573
How to find a tenant in USA ? Mar 13 SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mar 13 oat 256
Private Lenders can always help (May '16) Mar 13 SBaer 3
Startup company offers interesting services for... Mar 13 SBaer 2
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Mar 13 SBaer 2
Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology Mar 13 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC