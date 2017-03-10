Regions outpace Auckland in mixed Feb real estate market

Median house prices firmed slightly and sales volumes lifted across New Zealand during February as the market exited the holiday period, according to the latest figures released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand , source of the most recent, complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand. Two of 12 regions in New Zealand hit new record high median sale prices in February 2017 , with the national median price rising to $495,000, up by $5,000 from January.

