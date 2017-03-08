Real estate watchdog to crack down on...

Real estate watchdog to crack down on house-flipping

13 hrs ago

New Zealand's real estate watchdog is ramping up its crackdown on house-flipping by investing in new technology which allows it to track when properties have been quickly re-sold for huge profits. The move will allow the Real Estate Agents Authority to proactively chase agents involved in transactions without relying on complaints from the public.

