Real estate trends for 2017 in Nova S...

Real estate trends for 2017 in Nova Scotia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The News

Last year turned out to be a positive one in Nova Scotia real estate with residential sales rising 21.6 per cent overall and sellers receiving asking price for their homes. Tanya White, communications adviser for the Nova Scotia Association of Realtors, says most younger buyers are looking for homes that require little work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 9 hr BackStreets 16
rental properties 15 hr BeenThere 6
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 25 Montgomery Loser 51
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Feb 20 Local 15
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC