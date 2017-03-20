President Trumpa s son Eric and his wife expecting their first child
Trump's son Eric announced on Twitter Monday that he and his wife Lara are expecting their first child. The baby boy is due in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Mar 18
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
|Startup company offers interesting services for...
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC