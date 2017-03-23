President in compliance with Trump In...

President in compliance with Trump International Hotel lease

19 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The federal agency overseeing Donald Trump's lease for a luxury hotel in Washington ruled Thursday that his inauguration as president doesn't violate terms of the agreement barring government officials from profiting from the property. In a letter to the Trump Organization, General Services Administration Contracting Officer Kevin M. Terry says it has determined that the president's business is in "full compliance."

Chicago, IL

