President in compliance with Trump International Hotel lease
The federal agency overseeing Donald Trump's lease for a luxury hotel in Washington ruled Thursday that his inauguration as president doesn't violate terms of the agreement barring government officials from profiting from the property. In a letter to the Trump Organization, General Services Administration Contracting Officer Kevin M. Terry says it has determined that the president's business is in "full compliance."
