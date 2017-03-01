'Positive signs' in Saskatoon's real ...

'Positive signs' in Saskatoon's real estate market: SRAR

Read more: GlobalNews

The Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors says the city's real estate market is showing "positive signs" in a few key indicators although it remains a buyers' market. "There are a few key statistics that we watch every month to get a sense of where our market is at and where it may be headed," SRAR CEO Jason Yochim said in a release.

