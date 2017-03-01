'Positive signs' in Saskatoon's real estate market: SRAR
The Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors says the city's real estate market is showing "positive signs" in a few key indicators although it remains a buyers' market. "There are a few key statistics that we watch every month to get a sense of where our market is at and where it may be headed," SRAR CEO Jason Yochim said in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|1 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|15
|rental properties
|3 hr
|BeenThere
|6
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 25
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC