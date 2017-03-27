Positive outlook for London's commerc...

Positive outlook for London's commercial real estate market thanks to growing tech sector: CBRE

The outlook is positive for London's commercial real estate market thanks to a thriving local tech and digital media sector and low industrial availability rates in the city, according to CBRE Southwestern Ontario. The local office of the real estate brokerage and investment firm held its annual Southwestern Ontario Market Outlook event on Tuesday with more than 200 in attendance, said a media release.

