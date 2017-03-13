Pelham Real Estate Agents Honored At Annual Awards & Networking Lunch

Westchester Real Estate, Inc. recently celebrated the accomplishments of their top agents in an expanding 2016 real estate market, along with providing a 2017 home-finance outlook and introducing new listing tools now at the agents' disposal. Agents honored at the exclusive Awards & Networking luncheon at The Briarcliff Manor on March 3 for their professional sales achievements during 2016 were: -- Cristina Gameiro, Doug Servello, and the team of Anthony Ruperto & Tom Ricapito from J. Philip Real Estate in Briarcliff Manor; As guest speaker, Moore shared insights on a variety of financial considerations and an outlook on lending for the remainder of 2017, along with offering his congratulations to the award recipients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.