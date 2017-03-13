Pelham Real Estate Agents Honored At ...

Pelham Real Estate Agents Honored At Annual Awards & Networking Lunch

Westchester Real Estate, Inc. recently celebrated the accomplishments of their top agents in an expanding 2016 real estate market, along with providing a 2017 home-finance outlook and introducing new listing tools now at the agents' disposal. Agents honored at the exclusive Awards & Networking luncheon at The Briarcliff Manor on March 3 for their professional sales achievements during 2016 were: -- Cristina Gameiro, Doug Servello, and the team of Anthony Ruperto & Tom Ricapito from J. Philip Real Estate in Briarcliff Manor; As guest speaker, Moore shared insights on a variety of financial considerations and an outlook on lending for the remainder of 2017, along with offering his congratulations to the award recipients.

Chicago, IL

