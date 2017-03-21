Pasadena Unified tries to woo realtors by inviting them inside the classroom
Jefferson Elementary School celebrated opening Little Free Library along with Read Across America event Friday, March 3, 2017. Pasadena Unified used its Read Across America event to woo realtors, who often tell clients the school district is subpar and private schools are a better option.
