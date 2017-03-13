Palmerston North real estate agency becomes early adoptor of virtual reality
The days of open homes may be numbered in the Manawatu, thanks to a local real estate taking on virtual technology. Watson Property in Palmerston North believes it is possibly the first agency in the country to use a certain type of virtual reality technology.
Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
