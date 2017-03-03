Overtime costs for fire, police eat up boost in revenue city's hot real estate market provided

The bump in revenue going into city coffers thanks to a strengthening local economy is being almost swallowed up by higher-than-anticipated overtime costs at the police and fire departments, the latest figures prepared by the city controller show. As City Hall prepares budget deliberations for fiscal 2017-18, new reports from the controller's bureau project that revenue for the current fiscal year - based on second-quarter activity - will have exceeded projections by $15.95 million.

