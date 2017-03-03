Overtime costs for fire, police eat u...

Overtime costs for fire, police eat up boost in revenue city's hot real estate market provided

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The bump in revenue going into city coffers thanks to a strengthening local economy is being almost swallowed up by higher-than-anticipated overtime costs at the police and fire departments, the latest figures prepared by the city controller show. As City Hall prepares budget deliberations for fiscal 2017-18, new reports from the controller's bureau project that revenue for the current fiscal year - based on second-quarter activity - will have exceeded projections by $15.95 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 3 min Fcvk tRump 17
rental properties Fri BeenThere 6
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 25 Montgomery Loser 51
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Feb 20 Local 15
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC